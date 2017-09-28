The 36th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week's all-action Uncut top 29

A few new tracks from previously teased albums surfaced this week, so please scroll down and check out further excellent music from Kamasi Washington, Courtney Barnett/Kurt Vile and, best of all I think, The Weather Station. Also we have strong new singles from Ty Segall and Aldous Harding, and something Satie-esque from Robert Haigh, who was my favourite junglist when he recorded as Omni Trio 20-odd years ago.

Plenty more here, of course. Further exposure to the Bitchin Bajas album makes me think it’s their masterpiece. Can’t wait to play you the Brigid Mae Power single (and also Beast, which is a new project by Koen Holtkamp from Mountains). RIP to Folke Rabe, master of drone. And don’t forget the Four Tet album drops tonight.

No idea now, two days on, why we played those Dexy’s singles, before you ask.

1 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

2 Omar Souleyman – To Syria, With Love (Mad Decent/Because)

3 Robert Haigh – Creatures Of The Deep (Unseen Worlds)

Creatures of the Deep by Robert Haigh

4 Allah-Las – Covers #1 (Mexican Summer)

5 Brigid Mae Power – Don’t Shut Me Up (Politely) (Tompkins Square)

6 Claire M Singer – Fairge (Touch)

7 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo

8 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

9 Dire Wolves – Live At Union Pool, Brooklyn 2017 (NYC Taper/Bandcamp)

Live at Union Pool, Brooklyn 2017 by Dire Wolves

10 Dexys Midnight Runners – Marguerita Time (Mercury)

11 Dexys Midnight Runners – Because Of You (Mercury)

12 Alvarius B – With A Beaker On The Burner And An Otter In The Oven (Abduction)

13 Ty Segall – Alta (Drag City)

Alta by Ty Segall

14 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice (Marathon Artists/Matador)

15 Girl Ray – Earl Grey (Moshi Moshi)

16 Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra – The Reason Why Volume 3 (Headspin)

17 The Frightnrs – More To Say Versions (Daptone)

More To Say Versions by the FRIGHTNRS

18 Margo Price – All American Made (Third Man)

19 Blitzen Trapper – Wild & Reckless (Lojinx)

20 Lo Carmen Featuring Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Sometimes It’s Hard (Chiquita)

21 Gregg Kowalsky – L’Orange L’Orange (Mexican Summer)

22 Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Adios Senor Pussycat (Violette)

23 Folke Rabe – What?? (Dexter’s Cigar)

24 Aldous Harding – Elation (4AD)

25 Kamasi Washington – Harmony Of Difference (XL)

https://wetransfer.com/thisworks/studios/wetransfer-studios-x-kamasi-washington-present-harmony-of-difference/

26 Steely Dan – Live In Memphis 1974 (Bootleg)

27 Beast – Beast Vols 1 & 2 (Pre-Echo)

28 Tim Buckley – Greetings From West Hollywood (Manifesto)

29 Nathan Bowles Trio – Live At Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 (Bandcamp)

Live at Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 by Nathan Bowles Trio