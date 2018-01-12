The 2nd Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Featuring Cavern Of Anti-Matter, David Byrne, Chris Carter and Stick In The Wheel...

Another good week, I think. I hate to pick favourites, but I really enjoyed the Stick In The Wheel track – you can read more about them in the next Uncut, incidentally – and the belated return to active service of Chris Carter. Otherwise, a typically strong showing from old favourites like David Byrne, Dirtmusic and Nightmares On Wax. Oh, yeah, and that Jack White guy.

Excuse the tease, but we'll be back next week with a new issue

1.

CAVERN OF ANTI-MATTER

“Make Out Fade Out”

(Duophonic)

2.

STICK IN THE WHEEL

“As I Roved Out”

(From Here)

3.

FIELD MUSIC

“Time In Joy”

(Memphis Industries)

4.

PURLING HISS

“Park Bench Imagination”

(Bandcamp)

5.

BELLE & SEBASTIAN

The Same Star

(Matador)

6.

ALASTAIR ROBERTS, AMBLE SKUSE & DAVID McGUINNESS

“Johnny O’ The Brine”

(Drag City)

<a href="http://alasdairrobertsambleskusedavidmcguinness.bandcamp.com/album/what-news">What News by Alasdair Roberts, Amble Skuse & David McGuinness</a>

7.

NIGHTMARES ON WAX

“Shape The Future”

(Warp)

8.

DAVID BYRNE

“Everybody’s Coming To My House”

(Nonesuch)

9.

RIDE

“Catch You Dreaming”

(PIAS)

10.

DIRTMUSIC

“Bi De Sen Söyle”

(Glitterbeat)

11.

CHRIS CARTER

“Blissters”

(Mute)

12.

SHIRT

“Flight Home”

(Third Man)



13.

JACK WHITE

“Connected By Love”

(Third Man)

14.

JACK WHITE

“Respect Commander”

(Third Man)

