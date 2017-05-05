The 17th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Includes LCD Soundsystem, Grizzly Bear, Deslondes, James Elkington, Grateful Dead, War On Drugs, Floating Points, Jeff Tweedy etc

A couple of old Daniel Bachman records appearing here after the great show he played with Jake Xerxes Fussell in Cambridge this week (I reviewed it here; please enjoy also my trademark terrible photography).

Elsewhere, these are the records I’m playing while trying to follow two cricket matches and the Giro, and maybe do some work finishing this issue. Special new additions this week come from the Deslondes, putting some more distance between themselves and their old collaborator Alynda Lee; another track from the James Elkington solo debut; Mary Epworth; and I guess Grizzly Bear and LCD Soundsystem, though you maybe know about those already. Lee Bains record is fire by the way and I’ll drop a track in here as soon as I can. Thanks, as ever.

1 Daniel Bachman – Daniel Bachman (Three Lobed)

2 Mike Cooper – Raft (Room 40)

3 Various Artists – Innerpeace: Rare Spiritual Funk & Jazz Gems. The Supreme Sound Of Producer Bob Shad )Wewantsounds)

4 The Deslondes – Hurry Home (New West)

5 Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires – Youth Detention (Nail My Feet Down To The South Side Of Town) (Don Giovanni)

6 The War On Drugs – Thinking Of A Place (Atlantic)

7 Various Artists – Function Underground: The Black And Brown American Rock Sound 1969-1974 (Now-Again)

8 Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)

9 Jeff Tweedy – Together At Last (dBpm)

10 Daniel Bachman – River (Three Lobed)

11 Seabuckthorn – Turns (Lost Tribe Sound)

12 Various Artists – Psychic Migrations (Cinewax/Volcom Stone)

13 Marc Jonson – Years (Future Days)

14 James Elkington – Wintres Woma (Paradise Of Bachelors)

15 The Grateful Dead – Cornell 5/8/77 (Rhino)

16 Mary Epworth – Me Swimming (Sunday Best)

17 Evan Dando – Baby I’m Bored (Fire)

18 Gas – Narkopop (Kompakt)

19 Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly & James McAlister – Planetarium (4AD)

20 Rips – Rips (Faux Discx)

21 Dylan Howe – Subterranean (Motorik)

22 Träd, Gräs Och Stenar – Tack För Kaffet (So Long) (Subliminal Sounds)

23 LCD Soundsystem – Call The Police/American Dream (Columbia)

24 Grizzly Bear – Three Rings (Youtube)

25 Hayden Pedigo – Greetings From Amarillo (Driftless)

26 Michael Mayer – DJ Kicks (!K7)

26 Luomo – Tessio (Force Tracks)