The 16th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

This week's office playlist stars Eno, Mazzy Star, Deafheaven and more

A strong selection this week – including a peek at Mazzy Star’s first new music since 2014, a sampler for Eno’s forthcoming collection of installation soundtracks (more on that soon), Josh Tillman continues to tease his next Father John Misty album and the Orb return in suitably gonzoid style.

1.

BRIAN ENO

“Kazakhstan”

(UMC)

2.

MAZZY STAR

“Quiet, The Winter Harbor”

(Rhymes Of An Hour Records)

3.

FATHER JOHN MISTY

“Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

(Bella Union)

4.

COURTNEY BARNETT

“City Looks Pretty”

(Milk! Records / Marathon Artists)

5.

OKKERVIL RIVER

“Famous Tracheotomies”

(ATO Records)

6.

ELEANOR FRIEDBERGER

“Everything”

(Frenchkiss)

7.

ANDY JENKINS

“Sweet Bunch” [feat Matthew E White]

(Spacebomb)

8.

THE ORB

“Doughnuts Forever”

(Cooking Vinyl)

9.

DEAFHEAVEN

“Homeycomb”

(Anti-)

10.

OLIVIA CHANEY

“IOU”

(Nonesuch)

11.

TY SEGALL

“Fanny Dog (Royal)”

(Drag City)

12.

LEON BRIDGES

“Beyond”

(Columbia)

