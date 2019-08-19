The 21st Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Lots of good stuff - new Michael Kiwanuka, Big Thief and more

A lot to recommend – not least the Michael Kiwanuka, Big Thief, Kacy & Clayton and Simon Joyner tracks. Plenty else besides. Should quickly mention we have a marvellous new issue out – Patti Smith on the cover – which you can buy in the shops or direct from our friends here. Free P&P, I should mention, too.

1.

MICHAEL KIWANUKA

“You Ain’t The Problem”

(UMG)

2.

BIG THIEF

“Not”

(4AD)

3.

OMNI

“Sincerely Yours”

(Sub Pop)

4.

KACY & CLAYTON

“High Holiday”

(New West)

5.

BATTLES

“Titanium 2 Step” [feat. Sal Principato

(Warp)

6.

MIKAL CRONIN

“Show Me”

(Merge)

7.

THE MAGPIE SALUTE

“In Here”

(Provogue)

8.

MICA LEVI

“Monos”

(Invada)

9.

DIIV

“Skin Game”

(Captured Tracks)

10.

SIMON JOYNER

“Tongue Of A Child”

(BB*Island)

11.

LANA DEL RAY

“Season Of The Witch”

(BMG)

12.

JAH WOBBLE

“A Very British Coup”

(Youth Sounds/Cadiz Music)

