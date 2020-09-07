Subscribe
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

John Robinson

Yo La Tengo: “Success gave us the courage to be weirder”

Originally published in Uncut's Take 189 Long seen as perhaps the quintessential American indie band, this unassuming Hoboken, New Jersey...
Patti Smith: “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done”

She discusses her past, present and future in a new Uncut interview
Inside our new Drag City CD

The current issue of Uncut comes with a free CD of 15 incredible tracks from Drag City, one of...
Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most pioneering and historic bands: the Grateful Dead. From the dawn of expanded consciousness with Ken Kesey’s “acid tests” all the way to their huge hit “Touch Of Grey” and beyond – what a long, strange trip it’s been…

Featuring an exclusive introduction by Bob Weir: “My spine became electric, it was no longer matter…” Bob tells us what it was really like to be on stage during “Dark Star”. Plus a series of new interviews in which a cast of band members, producers and workingmen (and women) recall for us just how far the band travelled in their remarkable 1970.

