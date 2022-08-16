Uncut – October 2022

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Joni Mitchell, Suede, Bonny Light Horseman, Small Faces, Khruangbin, Deniece Williams, Greg Dulli, The Fall, Karl Bartos, Jake Blount and Clare Grogan all feature in the new Uncut, dated October 2022. This issue comes with an exclusive free 15-track CD of the month's best new music.

JONI MITCHELL: When you’ve released a generation-defining masterpiece, as Joni Mitchell did with Blue, what exactly do you do for an encore? In Mitchell’s case, embark upon an extraordinary run of albums – For The Roses, Court And Spark and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns – which pulled her far away from her folk roots and expanded her confessional writing into something tougher and more expansive. Graeme Thomson talks to friends and collaborators to discover fresh insights into these canonical records and the powerful and complex creative processes of their creator. “They’re all classics in my book,” says Neil Young.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

KHRUANGBIN: First they travelled the world, then they conquered it with their languid, cosmopolitan funk. Now Khruangbin have pulled off their most impressive musical fusion to date, covering the songs of Ali Farka Touré in a seat-of-the-pants collaboration with the Malian legend’s son Vieux Farka Touré. “We were all flying blind,” they admit to Sam Richards.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN: As Bonny Light Horseman, the trio of Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman and Eric D Johnson have reframed trad-folk ballads for the present, earning a Grammy nomination and the patronage of Bon Iver and The National’s Aaron Dessner along the way. Uncut meets them in Kansas to discuss dulcimers, the unifying power of the Grateful Dead and the joy of late-night jams. “The energy was off the charts,” they tell Erin Osmon.

SUEDE: Suede have just made their best album in decades – just ask their biggest fan, Brett Anderson. Along with the rest of the band, he explains to Uncut how fatherhood, family and “plummeting towards old age” have helped bring fresh perspectives while simultaneously honouring their earliest influences. “We’ve got to find ways to be uncomfortable,” Brett tells Tom Pinnock.

SMALL FACES: As Kenney Jones masterminds reissues of the Small Faces’ much-loved albums – and treasures from the vault – we celebrate 20 of their greatest songs in the company of Jones, friends, labelmates and collaborators. Will your favourite be among them…?

KARL BARTOS: The ex-Kraftwerk man on the secrets of Kling Klang, nights out with Neil Tennant, and Cliff Richard’s influence on New York electro.

DENIECE WILLIAMS: The making of “Free”.

GREG DULLI: The Afghan Whigs and beyond –a grunge-soul man’s torrid trail.

VARIOUS ARTISTS: Stunning compilation takes us from Winifred Atwell to The Foundations, via ska, R&B, doo-wop and jazz.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Jake Blount, Lambchop, Makaya McKraven, Beth Orton and more, and archival releases from Marianne Faithfull, David Sylvian, Vince Guaraldi, and others. We catch the Womad Festival and Richard Dawson & Circle live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Nope, Crimes Of the Future, Both Sides Of The Blade, Official Competition and The Forgiven; while in books there’s Alex Harvey and Paul Sexton.

Our front section, meanwhile, features The Byrds, End Of The Road, Buzzcocks’ Steve Diggle, Dexys’ Helen O’Hara & Kevin Rowland and Tim Bernardes, while, at the end of the magazine, Clare Grogan shares his life in music.

