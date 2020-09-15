Uncut – November 2020

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman, Isaac Hayes and Hen Ogledd all feature in the new Uncut, dated November 2020 and in UK shops from September 17 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD, this time comprising 15 tracks of the month’s best new music.

PJ HARVEY: 25 years after To Bring You My Love, we talk to Harvey’s closest collaborators about toy dinosaurs, Dorset skittle alleys and Dylan bootlegs – and how a creative rebirth in 1995 sparked off her remarkable career. “It built an audience that was expecting to be challenged from record to record…”

OUR FREE CD! DOWN BY THE WATER: 15 fantastic tracks from the cream of the month’s releases, including songs by Songhoy Blues, Sufjan Stevens, Hen Ogledd, Garcia Peoples, Diana Jones, Fuzz, Adrianne Lenker, Andy Bell, Magik Markers and more.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

TOM PETTY: We review the expanded Wildflowers & All The Rest set, and speak to Benmont Tench about Petty’s journey to making the record and his future plans for it

IDLES: As they release their third album, Ultra Mono, we catch up with the combustible Bristol five-piece offering an unflinching response to terrible times

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL: John Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford look back at their turbulent 1970, a year when they became the biggest band in the world with Cosmo’s Factory

MATT BERNINGER: The National singer unveils his first solo LP, produced by Booker T. Has the “sad-sack, grungecore guy” lightened up?

LAURA VEIRS: Album by album with the Portland singer-songwriter

STEEL PULSE: The making of “Ku Klux Klan”

HÜSKER DÜ: Bob Mould takes us through a groundbreaking career, from Minneapolis dive bars and abandoned churches to concept albums – “We were single-minded, driven and prolific…”

CHRIS HILLMAN: The “good lieutenant” in The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers and more finally tells his own story

ISAAC HAYES: In an archive interview from 1971, Melody Maker’s Richard Williams encounters Hayes in his Stax HQ – “Music is the universal language, it keeps society together when nothing else will work…”

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Garcia Peoples, Hen Ogledd, Adrianne Lenker, Songhoy Blues, Diana Jones, Magik Markers and more, and archival releases from Tom Petty, Lou Reed, Thin Lizzy, New Order, Barbara Lewis and others. We catch Lankum and a tribute to Joe Strummer live online; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Tenet, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Roger Waters’ Us + Them and Creem: America’s Only Rock’n’Roll Magazine; while in books there’s Jimi Hendrix, William Burroughs and the New Romantics.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Perry Farrell, Jakko Jakszyk and The Mountain Goats, and we introduce Bab L’Bluz.

