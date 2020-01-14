Uncut – March 2020

Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in the new Uncut, dated March 2020 and available to buy in UK shops from January 16.

KATE BUSH: It’s 45 years since a shy but prodigiously gifted songwriter made her first professional recordings. We trace the intriguing tale of those magical beginnings, with the help of those who were there

OUR CD! SOUNDS OF THE NEW WEST VOLUME 5: The latest edition of the series – 15 tracks of the finest new Americana, featuring Courtney Marie Andrews, Kelsey Waldon, Ian Noe, Jeremy Ivey, James Elkington, Drive-By Truckers, Bonnie Light Horseman, Hayes Carll and more

Plus! Inside the issue, you’ll find:

ROBERT WYATT: Uncut heads to Wyatt’s home to celebrate his 75th birthday and hear all about Soft Machine, Rock Bottom, Moldovan dance music and hanging out with Robert Graves

PETER GREEN: Friends, bandmates and fans recall the mercurial Fleetwood Mac guitarist as we await a major concert in his honour

NENEH CHERRY: The making of “Buffalo Stance”, as told by Cherry and her collaborators

FRAZEY FORD: Uncut travels to Portugal, where the former Be Good Tanyas songwriter is finishing work on her first solo album in four years

SONIC YOUTH: Lee Ranaldo recalls three crucial points in the story of Sonic Youth, from Bad Moon Rising and Dirty to The Eternal

TAME IMPALA: Kevin Parker tells us all about the making of The Slow Rush, alongside our extensive review of their long-awaited LP

ALEX CHILTON: Album by album, from Big Star to solo work

DONOVAN: An audience with the hurdy gurdy man

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Drive-By Truckers, Isobel Campbell, Caribou, The Haden Triplets, Moses Boyd, Shopping, Six Organs Of Admittance and more, and archival releases from Cream, Bryan Ferry, Eric Burdon & The Animals, East Village, Nina Simone, Sam Cooke, Kedama, The Undertones and others. We catch Idles and Rufus & Martha Wainwright live, and also review films including Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars and Armando Iannucci’s David Copperfield, and books on progressive rock and sound system culture.

In our front section, meanwhile, we remember Neil Innes, introduce Cabane, check out rock photographer Jim Marshall, and meet Deap Lips, the new collaboration between The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally.

