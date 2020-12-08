Uncut – February 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR

Neil Young, Uncut’s 2021 Preview, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Cocteau Twins, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Tom Morello all feature in the new Uncut, dated February 2021 and in UK shops from December 10 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD, comprising 15 tracks of the month’s best new music.

NEIL YOUNG: We count down his 40 greatest songs, with help from Young’s extended musical family – David Crosby, Graham Nash, Nils Lofgren, Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot, Poncho Sampedro, Spooner Oldham, Niko Bolas, Daniel Lanois and more. There’s a cameo from Marlon Brando and we learn all about Neil’s studio directions and way with a magic marker… “You never know what he’s going to do next…”

OUR FREE CD! FOR THE ROAD: 15 fantastic tracks from the cream of the month’s releases, including songs by The Besnard Lakes, Buck Meek, Goat Girl, Jim Ghedi, Langhorne Slim, Lucero, Aaron Frazer, Tamar Aphek, Farmer Dave & The Wizards Of The West and more.

This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here – with FREE delivery to the UK and reduced delivery charges for the rest of the world.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

2021 PREVIEW: Join us for our essential guide to 21 of the year’s key albums, starring The Cure, Jackson Browne, Paul Weller, Marianne Faithfull, Kendrick Lamar, The Rolling Stones and more

CAPTAIN BEEFHEART: 55 years on from their debut single, the Magic Band tell us about Don Van Vliet’s remarkable transformation into the Captain, and their journey from the Antelope Valley to the cosmos

THE WEATHER STATION: Tamara Lindeman tells Uncut how loss and devastation – both global and emotional – have informed her brilliant new album Ignorance

COCTEAU TWINS: Album by album with the spangle makers

NANCY SINATRA: We review her stellar new compilation, and Sinatra herself discusses her work with Lee Hazlewood and the meaning behind “Some Velvet Morning”

STEVIE WONDER: Between 1972 and 1976, this teen idol became a visionary auteur with albums such as Talking Book, Innervisions and double-album masterpiece Songs In The Key Of Life. His collaborators explain how he did it

BUZZCOCKS: The making of “Harmony In My Head”

TOM MORELLO: The Rage Against The Machine guitarist answers your questions on Bruce Springsteen, naked protests, his new photo memoir and why the fight against fascism isn’t won yet

SYD BARRETT: We dig into the Melody Maker archives to bring you his last published interview, while his Stars bandmate Jack Monck relives Barrett’s final band – “Syd was haunted, you know?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from The Besnard Lakes, The Avalanches, Goat Girl, Jim Ghedi, Aaron Frazer, Barry Gibb, Farmer Dave & The Wizards Of The West and more, and archival releases from Nancy Sinatra, Cat Stevens, Evan Parker, Leila, Dave Alvin and others. We catch Emmylou Harris and the EFG London Jazz Festival – including Shabaka Hutchings performing with the Britten Symphonia – live online; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Delia Derbyshire: The Myths And The Legendary Tapes, Soul, Mank and Murder Me, Monster; while in books there’s Leonard Cohen and Black Diamond Queens: African-American Women And Rock And Roll.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Bob Dylan, Femi & Made Kuti, Vivien Goldman and Phil Ochs, and we introduce Lael Neale. At the back of the issue, Edie Brickell takes us through her life in beloved records.

You can pick up a copy of Uncut in the usual places, where open. But otherwise, readers all over the world can order a copy from here.

For more information on all the different ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown, click here.