Wire announce new album, Mind Hive

Hear lead single "Cactused" accompanied by studio footage

Wire have announced that their new album Mind Hive will be released through their own Pinkflag label on January 24.

The follow-up to 2017’s Silver/Lead features the same line-up of original members Colin Newman, Graham Lewis and Robert ‘Gotobed’ Grey, plus Matthew Simms on guitar.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Listen to lead single “Cactused” below, accompanied by in-the-studio footage taken from forthcoming Wire documentary People In A Film, due later in 2020.

Pre-order Mind Hive here and check out Wire’s latest tourdates below:

January 27 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

January 28 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

January 29 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

January 30 – Glasgow, UK @ G2 (The Garage)

January 31 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

February 1 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

March 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

March 4 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

March 6 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

March 9 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

March 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

March 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 13 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

March 14 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

March 16 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

May 21 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from October 17, and available to order online now – with Bob Dylan on the cover and an exclusive unreleased Dylan track on our free CD. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Robert Smith, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Pink Floyd, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Prince, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Lynne, Booker T, Tindersticks and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.