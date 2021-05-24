Waxahatchee, Thundercat and more to play Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival

Wilco have announced the lineup for the second edition of their own festival, Sky Blue Sky.

The destination festival will come to the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico from January 17 to 22, 2022, and feature Stephen Malkmus, Waxahatchee, Thundercat and more. Also playing the festival are Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators and Wilco themselves, who will play three shows over the course of the event.

See the full lineup for Sky Blue Sky below, and get tickets here from May 27.

Elsewhere, Tweedy is set to appear on The Awesome Album, the forthcoming album from fictional band Mouse Rat, Chris Pratt‘s band from TV show Parks and Recreation.