The Wedding Present to reissue George Best and Tommy

Plus news of a David Gedge acoustic set and Q&A

The Wedding Present have announced the reissue of their debut album George Best, along with early singles compilation Tommy, on coloured vinyl for National Album Day (October 12).

George Best will be available as a limited edition green vinyl LP comprising the original 12 tracks, while the CD includes a further 11 non-album tracks from the same era; Tommy will be available on white vinyl and CD. Pre-order them here and check out the tracklistings below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

George Best

Everyone Thinks He Looks Daft

What Did Your Last Servant Die Of?

Don’t Be So Hard

A Million Miles

All This And More

My Favourite Dress

Shatner

Something And Nothing

It’s What You Want That Matters

Give My Love To Kevin

Anyone Can Make A Mistake

You Can’t Moan, Can You?

All About Eve **

Getting Nowhere Fast **

Nobody’s Twisting Your Arm **

Nothing Comes Easy **

Don’t Laugh **

I’m Not Always So Stupid **

Why Are You Being So Reasonable Now? **

Not From Where I’m Standing **

Give My Love To Kevin [Acoustic Version] **

Getting Better **

Pourquoi Es Tu Devenue Si Raisonnable? **

** additional tracks on CD issue

Tommy

Go Out And Get ’Em, Boy!

(The Moment Before) Everything’s Spoiled Again

Once More

At The Edge Of The Sea

Living And Learning

This Boy Can Wait

You Should Always Keep In Touch With Your Friends

Felicity

What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted?

Never Said

Every Mother’s Son

My Favourite Dress

To launch the reissues, Wedding Present mainman David Gedge will play an acoustic show plus Q&A at Stowmarket’s newly refurbished John Peel Centre For The Creative Arts on Saturday October 12 – tickets available here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.