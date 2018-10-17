Watch a video for Thom Yorke’s new track, “Hands Off The Antarctic”

It's in support of a Greenpeace campaign for an Antarctic Sanctuary

Thom Yorke has written a new solo track in support of a Greenpeace campaign for an Antarctic Sanctuary.

Watch a video for “Hands Off The Antarctic” below:

“There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity’s footprint,” said Yorke. “This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That’s why we should protect it.”

Read more about Greenpeace’s Protect The Antarctic campaign here. Other artists to contribute to the campaign include Penguin Cafe, who composed a tribute to the gentoo penguin. Hear that below:

