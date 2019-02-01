Watch a video for a previously unreleased JJ Cale song, “Chasing You”

From the posthumous album Stay Around, out April 26

A new JJ Cale album called Stay Around will be released by Because Music on April 26.

It was compiled by his widow Christine Lakeland Cale and friend and longtime manager Mike Kappus from unreleased home and studio recordings.

Watch a video for the single “Chasing You” below:

Says Mike Kappus of the album: “Some of the tracks had detailed information, some of them had nothing. Some songs might be a full band of his buddies, others were him playing everything. These were songs he really did intend to do something with because they were carried to his typical level of production for release.”

Adds Christine Lakeland Cale: “I wanted to find stuff that was completely unheard to max-out the ‘Cale factor’… as much that came from John’s ears and fingers and his choices as I could, so I stuck to John’s mixes… You can make things so sterile that you take the human feel out. But John left a lot of that human feel in. He left so much room for interpretation.”

Check out the tracklisting below:

Lights Down Low

Chasing You

Winter Snow

Stay Around

Tell You ‘Bout Her

Oh My My

My Baby Blues

Girl Of Mine

Go Downtown

If We Try

Tell Daddy

Wish You Were Here

Long About Sundown

Maria

Don’t Call Me Joe

