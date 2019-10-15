Watch a video for Michael Kiwanuka’s new single, “Hero”

From his upcoming album Kiwanuka, due Nov 1

Michael Kiwanuka’s new album Kiwanuka will be released by Polydor on November 1.

Today, he’s posted a video for the next single to be taken from it, “Hero”. Watch below:

Says Kiwanuka: “‘Hero’ is a song about how the gems of this world always seem to die young, and how those who are oppressed often seem to have the most to offer us.”

Ahead of a full tour next year, Kiwanuka will play three in-store performances later this month. Details are listed below, with tickets available here for fans who pre-order the album:

24th October – Pryzm, London for Banquet Records

27th October – Fat Sam’s, Dundee for Assai Records

28th October – Liquid Room, Edinburgh for Assai Records

