Watch a video for Mark Lanegan Band’s new single, “Stitch It Up”

Mark Lanegan Band have announced that their new album Somebody’s Knocking will be released on October 18 via Heavenly.

Watch a video for the first single, “Stitch It Up”, below. It features actor Donal Logue reviving his ’90s MTV character Jimmy The Cab Driver. “My head was pounding from laughing so hard the day of the shoot,” says Lanegan. “It was extremely tough to keep a straight face when Donal was in character, he turned into an updated version of Jimmy so fast. There’s a reason it’s the first video of mine I’ve been in for the last 15 years.”

Somebody’s Knocking came together in an 11 day session in LA, abetted by writing partners Martin Jenkins (AKA Pye Corner Audio) and Rob Marshall.

Mark Lanegan Band have also announced a run of UK and Irish dates in December:

Tuesday 10th December – LONDON – Roundhouse

Wednesday 11th December – BRISTOL – SWX

Friday 13th December – SHEFFIELD – Leadmill

Saturday 14th December – EDINBURGH – Liquid Rooms

Sunday 15th December – MANCHESTER – Ritz

Tuesday 17th December – DUBLIN – Button Factory

Wednesday 18th December – BELFAST – Empire Music Hall

