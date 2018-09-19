Watch a video for John Grant’s new single, “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips”

It's taken from his forthcoming album Love Is Magic, out next month

John Grant’s new album Love Is Magic will be released by Bella Union on October 12.

Watch a video for the single “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips” below:

The video was directed by regular John Grant collaborators Casey Redmond and Ewan Jones Morris. “I just thought it was about time for another Peter Gabriel ‘Sledgehammer’ video and John was up for it,” says Morris. “Thirteen animators in total, including us. The highlight for me was 24 hours in the cool drizzle of Iceland to meet up with John, at the height of the British heatwave”.

Casey adds: “Always a delight to work with John. For this disco-tinged track we decided to get some of the hardest-partying animators we knew together for a right old knees-up, and this was the result.”

You can read a candid and entertaining interview with John Grant in the new issue of Uncut, in shops tomorrow (September 20)

