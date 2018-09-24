Watch a video for Jeff Tweedy’s new single “Some Birds”

Taken from his forthcoming album Warm, out on November 30

Jeff Tweedy has announced that his new solo album Warm will be released via dBpm records on November 30.

Watch a video for the lead single “Some Birds” below:

Warm was produced and recorded entirely by Tweedy at Chicago’s The Loft studio, with help from some of his usual collaborators – Spencer Tweedy, Glenn Kotche and Tom Schick.

He describes the song “Some Birds” as “like a lot of songs on Warm, being a confrontation between self and shadow self simultaneously feeling I’m to blame and not to blame, present and gone, and utterly confused, but determined to hold someone accountable.”

