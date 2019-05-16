Watch a video for The Black Keys’ new song, “Go”

From the Uncut cover stars' upcoming album "Let's Rock", out June 28

The Black Keys have released another single from their upcoming 9th album “Let’s Rock”, due out on June 28.

Watch a video for “Go” below:

Directed by Bryan Schlam, the video plays on the idea of the band struggling to reconnect after five years apart – issues discussed more seriously in Uncut’s cover feature, which you can find in shops from today or by clicking on this link.

Says the band’s Pat Carney: “It was great making this video with Bryan, partially because it was filmed at the very type of place it is making fun of.” Dan Auerbach adds, “The video was fun, but we still haven’t spoken.”

