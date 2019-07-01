Watch a video for Belle & Sebastian’s new single, “Sister Buddha”

From the soundtrack to Simon Bird's film Days Of The Bagnold Summer

Belle & Sebastian have written the soundtrack to an upcoming film called Days Of The Bagnold Summer, directed by The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird.

Hear the first single from it, “Sister Buddha”, below:

Days Of The Bagnold Summer is described as “a tender, touching and acutely observed coming-of-age story, which tells of a heavy-metal-loving teenager’s holiday plans falling through at the last minute, leading to him having to spend the summer with the person who annoys him most in the world: his mum”. Set for release in early 2020, it stars Rob Brydon, Alice Lowe, Monica Dolan, Tamsin Grieg and Earl Cave (son of Nick).

Belle & Sebastian’s Days Of The Bagnold Summer soundtrack will be released by Matador on September 13. It features 11 brand new Belle & Sebastian songs, as well as re-recorded versions of “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying” from 1996’s If You’re Feeling Sinister, and “I Know Where The Summer Goes”, from 1998’s This Is Just A Modern Rock Song EP.

Peruse the band’s 2019 tour dates, including their own Boaty Weekender, below:

July 2nd, Sheffield, Leadmill, UK*

July 3rd, Albert Hall, Manchester, UK*

July 4th, O2 Academy, Oxford, UK*

July 10, Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn NY, US **

July 11, Sprint Pavilion, Charlottesville VA, US #

July 12, Union Transfer, Philadelphia PA, US #

July 13, House of Blues, Boston MA, US #

July 15, M Telus, Montreal QC, CA %

July 16, Danforth Music Hall, Toronto ON, CA %

July 18, The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall, Pittsburgh PA, US %

July 19, House of Blues, Cleveland OH, US %

July 20 Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago IL, US

July 21 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak MI, US %

July 23 Weesner Family Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo, Minneapolis MN, US %

July 25 Calgary Folk Music Festival, Calgary AB, CA

August 8-12th The Boaty Weekender, Barcelona – Cagliari

Nov 1 Pitchfork Music Festival, Paris, France

Nov 2, Le Krakatoa, Mérignac, France

Nov 3, Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

Nov 4 Baluarte, Pamplona, Spain

Nov 6 Aula Magna, Lisbon, Portugal

Nov 8 Primavera Weekender, Benidorm Spain

*with support from Westerman

**with support from Barrie

#with support from Ex Hex

%with support from Men I Trust

