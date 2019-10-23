Watch a video for Beck’s new single, “Uneventful Days”

From the album Hyperspace, out on November 22

Beck’s new album Hyperspace will be released by Capitol on November 22.

Watch a video for the single “Uneventful Days” below – it’s directed by Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes:

Seven of Hyperspace’s 11 tracks feature co-writing and co-production from Pharrell Williams. Vocal guests on the album include Chris Martin and Sky Ferreira.

Check out the tracklisting below:

1. Hyperlife

2. Uneventful Days

3. Saw Lightning

4. Die Waiting

5. Chemical

6. See Through

7. Hyperspace

8. Stratosphere

9. Dark Places

10. Star

11. Everlasting Nothing

