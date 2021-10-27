Subscribe
Watch two clips from new documentary, Talk Talk: In A Silent Way

The film screens as part of this year's Doc'n Roll Film Festival

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

To celebrate the debut of Talk Talk: In A Silent Way at this year’s Doc’n Roll Film Festival, we’re delighted to share two clips with you.

The documentary premiers on October 31 in London, before making its way around the UK. You can find the full details of all screening dates and times by clicking here.

The film explores the attempts of Belgian director Gwenaël Breës to unravel the mysteries of Talk Talk’s fourth album Spirit Of Eden, 30 years on from its original release. Watch the two clips below…

For more information on this year’s Doc’n Roll Film Festival, check out their homepage.

