Watch a trailer for Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story

Martin Scorsese's documentary is out on June 12

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, Martin Scorsese’s documentary about Dylan’s fabled 1975/6 all-star tour, launches on Netflix and in select cinemas on June 12.

You can now watch the official trailer below:

The accompanying box set, Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, is released on June 7. You can read a review of that in the current issue of Uncut, in shops now or available to buy online by clicking here.

