Watch a trailer for Neil Young’s Mountaintop film

It documents the making of upcoming Crazy Horse album Colorado

Neil Young has released a trailer for his self-directed film Mountaintop, which documents the making of the new Neil Young & Crazy Horse album Colorado (due out October 25).

“Captured for you in living color, this document is sure to run 92 minutes,” writes Young on Neil Young Archives. “You may be surprised to learn some of the deep secrets of the process as you laugh your ass off in a theater near you.” Watch the trailer below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Mountaintop will screen for one day only in select North American cinemas on October 22 – check here for a list of participating cinemas – and in Europe and South America on November 18.

You can read a review of Colorado in the next issue of Uncut, in shops this Thursday (October 17).

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale now, with Jimmy Page on the cover. Our free CD features 17 exclusive cover versions of Wilco songs recorded for us by Low, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Kurt Vile and many more. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Kim Gordon, The Clash live and unseen, Angel Olsen, Tinariwen, Bruce Hornsby, Super Furry Animals, Bob Nastanovich on David Berman and Roger McGuinn.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.