Watch a trailer for Johnny Cash documentary, The Gift

Thom Zimny's film will be available on Youtube next month

A new feature-length documentary about the life and work of Johnny Cash will air on Youtube on November 11.

The Gift: The Journey Of Johnny Cash has been directed by Thom Zimny, who collaborated with Bruce Springsteen on Springsteen On Broadway and his new Western Stars film. Watch a trailer below:

Springsteen contributes to the film, alongside Rosanne Cash, Robert Duvall, Emmylou Harris and Dwight Yoakam. The original score comes from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

