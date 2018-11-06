Watch a trailer for Aretha Franklin documentary, Amazing Grace

The film was made in 1972 but is only getting released now

Back in 1972, Sydney Pollack made a film about the recording of Aretha Franklin’s 1972 live gospel album, Amazing Grace.

Due to technical and legal issues the film was never released at the time, but it’s finally getting its world premiere at the DOC NYC film festival next week.

Watch the trailer below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Amazing Grace will receive a wider cinema release in 2019.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.