Watch Toyah Willcox cover The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs”

Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Fripp have shared a cover of the The Velvet Underground‘s “Venus In Furs” – listen to it below.

It’s part of their regular, ongoing series of ‘Sunday Lunch’ online performances which see them perform a cover together at home in their kitchen – something they started during lockdown.

In the latest edition, Willcox delivers a flamboyant rendition of “Venus In Furs” whilst stood on a kitchen table top.

Fripp is seen gazing up at Wilcox and chimes in with comments like: “Toyah will do almost anything to get out of cooking,” and “I wonder if we’re having dessert.”

You can watch the performance here:

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Their last cover was of Shirley Bassey‘s “Goldfinger” and before that, Willcox performed a version of The Cult’s “She Sells Sanctuary” to welcome home Fripp, who had been away for a while.

During this time, the pair started Sunday Lunch off-shoot, Sunday Lunch Love Letters, where they would perform songs on a split-screen from different locations.

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last month, Willcox released her 16th studio album Posh Pop, which she previewed with the single “Levitate” featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.