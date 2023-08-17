Subscribe
Watch the videos for two brand new songs by The National

"Space Invader" and "Alphabet City" didn't appear on their latest album

By Sam Richards
Photo by Graham MacIndoe

The National have today posted videos for two brand new songs. “Space Invader” and “Alphabet City” didn’t appear on April’s First Two Pages Of Frankenstein album, but the former has been getting a live airing on the band’s current tour.

Both videos feature drawings and illustration from Bryce Dessner’s wife Pauline de Lassus AKA singer-songwriter (and regular National collaborator) Mina Tindle. Watch below:

The National tour Europe from September 21, starting with dates in Dublin, Leeds, Glasgow and London – full itinerary and ticket details here.

