Watch the video for Michael Stipe’s “No Time For Love Like Now”

After teasing the song in March, Michael Stipe has released the finished version of his Big Red Machine collaboration “No Time For Love Like Now”.

The song was written by Stipe and The National’s Aaron Dessner, with orchestration by Bryce Dessner. The song also features Justin Vernon on guitar, Brad Cook on synth, JT Bates on drums, Thomas Bartlett aka Doveman on keys, and Clarice Jensen and Yuki Numata Resnick on strings.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Stipe has also designed a “No Time For Love Like Now” t-shirt and tote bag, available for purchase from here, with all proceeds to The Equal Justice Initiative and Covid-19 Protest Relief Fund.