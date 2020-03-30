Watch Michael Stipe perform new song, “No Time For Love Like Now”

Michael Stipe has released a video of him performing a new song, “No Time For Love Like Now”.

He writes: “First take! A new song with Aaron Dessner. This is the demo track. Echoing Love xxx Michael”. Watch it below:

“Michael Stipe has been a great hero and friend to me (and The National),” added Dessner on Instagram, “and I never in my wildest dreams imagined writing songs together…but here is the demo of one in progress…coming to you from Michael in isolation at home — hope it raises some spirits. The lyrics and sentiment in the music feel tied to this time.”