The first trailer for Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming documentary, Beatles ’64 has been released. You can watch it below.

The documentary airs on Disney+ from November 29.

The documentary uses footage originally shot by David and Albert Maysles during the band’s first visit to America, alongside new interview footage with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and other eyewitnesses.

