Watch The National’s High Violet concert film

The National will release a 10th anniversary expanded edition of their classic 2010 album High Violet on June 19.

In addition to the 10 original songs, the 3xLP package includes a disc of tracks never before available on vinyl, including “Wake Up Your Saints”, “Walk Off” and an alternate version of “Terrible Love”. You can pre-order it here.

To mark the announcement, The National have shared their concert film High Violet Live From Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM), directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. It was shot on May 10, 2010, the night before the release of High Violet. Watch below:

Advertisement

The National also announced this week that all profits from their webstore and fan club enrolment will be directed to subsidising the lost wages for their 12 crew members until the end of the coronavirus crisis. Go here to peruse their merch.