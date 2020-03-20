Subscribe
Watch the first instalment of Neil Young’s Fireside Sessions

Six acoustic songs, live from his home

Sam Richards

Neil Young has released the first instalment of his promised Fireside Sessions, featuring a number of acoustic performances recorded live at his home by his wife Daryl Hannah.

The six-song session kicks off with an outdoor rendition of “Sugar Mountain” before Young moves inside to play “Vampire Blues”, “Love Art Blues”, “Tell Me Why” and “Razor Love” on acoustic guitar and harmonica, before he moves to piano for a final “Little Wing”.

Along the way, he also reveals how he built his bespoke harmonica stand. Watch the full video here (you need to be subscribed to Neil Young Archives to watch).

