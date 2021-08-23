Subscribe
News

Watch Sleater-Kinney join Wilco onstage in New York for “A Shot In The Arm”

The two bands are currently on a co-headlining tour across North America.

By Rhian Daly
Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy
Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. Credit: Getty Images

Trending Now

Sleater-Kinney joined Wilco onstage at the New York stop of their co-headlining tour on Saturday (August 21).

The two bands are currently on the road together in North America and played at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Sleater-Kinney appeared onstage during Wilco’s set at the venue to play the song “A Shot In The Arm” with them. The track originally appeared on Wilco’s third album Summerteeth, which was released in 1999.

Advertisement

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker provided backing vocals on the track, which you can watch fan-shot footage of below.

The two bands’ tour will continue tomorrow in Boston. See the full remaining dates below:

August 2021

24 – Boston, Leader Bank Pavilion
25 – Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point
26 – Lewiston, Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater
28 – Chicago, Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion

In June, Sleater-Kinney released a new EP of one-take studio recordings called Live At The Hallowed Halls. The four-track record was recorded during a livestream event to promote the band’s recent album Path Of Wellness.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More