Subscribe
News

Watch Roger Waters and band play a socially distanced version of “Mother”

"It reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is"

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Read Michael Rother’s eulogy to Florian Schneider

"He was one of the most important musical figures of my life"
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

The magic of Skip Spence: “He was like a neon sign”

Remembering the troubled life and brilliant music of the Moby Grape frontman
Read more

Roger Waters has released a new socially distanced version of his Pink Floyd song “Mother”, with his band joining in remotely.

“Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world,” wrote Waters on Twitter. “Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.” See the video below:

Advertisement

Waters was due to kick off his ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour in July, but it has now been postponed until 2021, with ticket-holders advised to hang on to their tickets until new dates are announced.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 50% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.