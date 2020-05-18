Watch Roger Waters and band play a socially distanced version of “Mother”

Roger Waters has released a new socially distanced version of his Pink Floyd song “Mother”, with his band joining in remotely.

“Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world,” wrote Waters on Twitter. “Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.” See the video below:

Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world. Watching "Mother" reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is. pic.twitter.com/F4fxQCfbd6 — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 17, 2020

Waters was due to kick off his ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour in July, but it has now been postponed until 2021, with ticket-holders advised to hang on to their tickets until new dates are announced.