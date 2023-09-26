Watch PJ Harvey play her first show for six years

PJ Harvey played her first show for six years, opening her latest tour in Dublin last night (September 23).

Harvey the evening by playing her current album, I Inside The Old Year Dying, in full before digging further into her catalogue, for some old favourites including some songs she’d not played for some years.

Harvey performed “Angelene” from 1998’s Is This Desire? for the first time since 2012, while “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love“, “Dress” and “Man-Size” also got their first live airings for a decade.

She closed the main set with “Down By The Water” and “To Bring You My Love” before returning for an encore of “C’mon Billy” and “White Chalk“.

You can watch fan footage below.

The setlist for PJ Harvey’s Dublin show was:

Prayer At The Gate

Autumn Term

Lwonesome Tonight

Seem An I

The Nether-edge

I Inside The Old Year Dying

All Souls

A Child’s Question, August

I Inside The Old I Dying

August

A Child’s Question, July

A Noiseless Noise

The Color Of The Earth

The Glorious Land

The Words That Maketh Murder

Angelene

Send His Love To Me

The Garden

The Desperate Kingdom Of Love

Man-Size

Dress

Down By The Water

To Bring You My Love

C’mon Billy

White Chalk