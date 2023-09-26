Watch PJ Harvey play her first show for six years

PJ Harvey played her first show for six years, opening her latest tour in Dublin last night (September 23).
Harvey the evening by playing her current album, I Inside The Old Year Dying, in full before digging further into her catalogue, for some old favourites including some songs she’d not played for some years.
Harvey performed “Angelene” from 1998’s Is This Desire? for the first time since 2012, while “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love“, “Dress” and “Man-Size” also got their first live airings for a decade.
She closed the main set with “Down By The Water” and “To Bring You My Love” before returning for an encore of “C’mon Billy” and “White Chalk“.
You can watch fan footage below.
The setlist for PJ Harvey’s Dublin show was:
Prayer At The Gate
Autumn Term
Lwonesome Tonight
Seem An I
The Nether-edge
I Inside The Old Year Dying
All Souls
A Child’s Question, August
I Inside The Old I Dying
August
A Child’s Question, July
A Noiseless Noise
The Color Of The Earth
The Glorious Land
The Words That Maketh Murder
Angelene
Send His Love To Me
The Garden
The Desperate Kingdom Of Love
Man-Size
Dress
Down By The Water
To Bring You My Love
C’mon Billy
White Chalk