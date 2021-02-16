Subscribe
News

Watch Peter Gabriel’s new version of “Biko”

Featuring Angélique Kidjo, Meshell Ndegeocello and Yo-Yo Ma

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Mary Wilson: “We were just in it to make music”

Originally published in Uncut in 2015 Marvin Gaye What’s Going On TAMLA, 1971 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-kA3UtBj4M Mary Wilson: The LP cover captures him in all his...
Read more
FeaturesPeter Watts - 0

Alice Cooper on The Stooges and MC5: “We were three different types of theatre”

How Detroit created a hard rock monster
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 2nd Uncut Playlist Of 2021

I keeping saying this, but 2021 really is shaping up to be a good year for new music. Lots...
Read more
FeaturesJohn Lewis - 0

Sonny Rollins: “Musicians can live a charmed life”

The 90-year-old sax colossus gives a rare interview to Uncut
Read more

Peter Gabriel has recorded a new version of his 1980 protest anthem “Biko” as part of Playing For Change’s Song Around The World initiative.

It features 25 musicians from seven countries, including Angélique Kidjo, bassist Meshell Ndegeocello and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Watch below:

Advertisement

The new version of “Biko” was first aired at December’s Peace Through Music: A Global Event For Social Justice where it was introduced by Nkosinathi Biko, son of Steve Biko – the murdered anti-apartheid activist who inspired the song.

“Although the white minority government has gone in South Africa, the racism around the world that apartheid represented has not,” Gabriel told Rolling Stone. “Racism and nationalism are sadly on the rise. In India, Myanmar and Turkey, Israel and China, racism is being deliberately exploited for political gain. On the black/white front the Black Lives Matter movement has made it very clear how far we still have to go before we can hope to say we have escaped the dark shadow of racism.

“It was wonderful and quite emotional to watch the finished song, so many beautiful performances from so many different artists. It felt a bit like the Womad festival had settled on the song.”

Gabriel also provided a brief update on the progress of his new album: “There are now many new songs and some unreleased that I have played live but now have the recorded versions. I am also wanting to try the band playing together on some of these, which will probably have to wait until we are through Covid.”

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 66% when you subscribe online

Learn More