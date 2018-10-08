Watch Nirvana reunite to play “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and more with Joan Jett

Deer Tick's John McCauley also assumes the Kurt Cobain role during six-song Cal Jam set

The surviving members of Nirvana – Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear – were reunited at Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam festival in San Bernardino, California, this weekend (October 6).

As part of Foo Fighters’ encore, the trio were joined by Joan Jett and Deer Tick’s John McCauley to run through six Nirvana songs. Jett fronted the ensemble on “Breed”, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “All Apologies” while McCauley sang “Serve The Servants”, “Scentless Apprentice” and “In Bloom”.

The Distillers’ Brody Dalle played bass on “All Apologies” while Novoselic switched to accordion.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Watch “Smells Like Teen Spirit” here:

And the whole six-song set here:

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.