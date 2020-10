Idiot Prayer – Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace will be released in cinemas on November 5, followed by a live album on November 20.

From it, you can now watch Cave play the previously unreleased song “Euthanasia”, originally written during the Skeleton Tree period.

You can read a review of Idiot Prayer the album in the new issue of Uncut, in shops now or available to buy online here. Book cinema tickets and pre-order the album here.