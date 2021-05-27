Subscribe
Watch: Mdou Moctar plays songs from Afrique Victime in new NPR Tiny Desk set

He performed three tracks from his latest album

By Cillian Breathnach
Credit: NPR via YouTube

Mdou Moctar has brought three tracks from his latest record Afrique Victime to the laid-back setting of NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts.

The series, still being filmed remotely under the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert name, welcomed Moctar and his band (Ahmoudou Madassane on rhythm guitar, Souleymane Ibrahim on a calabash, and Mikey Coulton on bass) sat crossed-legged playing the tracks “Ya Habibiti”, “Tala Tannam” and “Afrique Victime”.

Watch the performance below.

In Uncut‘s 9/10 review of Afrique Victime, we said: “An exhilarating band set that mixes electric and acoustic instrumentation, it’s at once fiercely modern and as ancient as the Niger river”.

Originally published on Guitar.com
