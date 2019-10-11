Watch Lana Del Rey cover Joni Mitchell’s “For Free”

With Weyes Blood and Zella Day

Lana Del Rey has been including a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “For Free” in her set during her current US tour.

She’s now shared an acoustic version of the song, captured in rehearsal, for which she’s joined by fellow singer-songwriters Weyes Blood and Zella Day. Watch it below:

Last weekend at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Del Rey brought out Joan Baez to duet on “Diamonds And Rust” before Baez went on to play a solo version of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”. Watch that video here:

