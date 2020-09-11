Subscribe
Watch Jimi Hendrix play “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” on a Hawaiian volcano

From new live album and documentary, Hendrix In Maui

Sam Richards

On July 30, 1970, Jimi Hendrix played two sets on a makeshift stage on the lower slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii. The sets were filmed with a view to being included in manager Michael Jeffery’s ill-fated Rainbow Bridge film, though in the end only 17 minutes of Hendrix concert footage was used.

Now the Haleakala volcano concerts have been fully restored by Eddie Kramer for a live album, Live In Maui, and accompanying feature-length documentary Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui.

Watch Jimi Hendrix playing “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” from the Maui concert below:

Live In Maui will be released on November 20 on 2xCDs, followed by a 3xLP release on December 11. Both formats come with a Blu-Ray disc featuring the documentary, which is directed by John McDermott and incorporates never-before-released original footage and new interviews with first-hand participants and key players such as Billy Cox, Eddie Kramer and several Rainbow Bridge cast members, as well as its director Chuck Wein.

Pre-order Live In Maui here; watch a trailer for the documentary and check out the live album tracklisting below:

FIRST SHOW:
Chuck Wein Introduction
Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)
In From The Storm
Foxey Lady
Hear My Train A-Comin’
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Fire
Purple Haze
Spanish Castle Magic
Lover Man
Message to Love

SECOND SHOW:
Dolly Dagger
Villanova Junction
Ezy Ryder
Red House
Freedom
Jam Back at the House
Straight Ahead
Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)/Midnight Lightning
Stone Free

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

