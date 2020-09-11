Watch Jimi Hendrix play “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” on a Hawaiian volcano

On July 30, 1970, Jimi Hendrix played two sets on a makeshift stage on the lower slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii. The sets were filmed with a view to being included in manager Michael Jeffery’s ill-fated Rainbow Bridge film, though in the end only 17 minutes of Hendrix concert footage was used.
Now the Haleakala volcano concerts have been fully restored by Eddie Kramer for a live album, Live In Maui, and accompanying feature-length documentary Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui.
Watch Jimi Hendrix playing “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” from the Maui concert below:
Live In Maui will be released on November 20 on 2xCDs, followed by a 3xLP release on December 11. Both formats come with a Blu-Ray disc featuring the documentary, which is directed by John McDermott and incorporates never-before-released original footage and new interviews with first-hand participants and key players such as Billy Cox, Eddie Kramer and several Rainbow Bridge cast members, as well as its director Chuck Wein.
Pre-order Live In Maui here; watch a trailer for the documentary and check out the live album tracklisting below:
FIRST SHOW:
Chuck Wein Introduction
Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)
In From The Storm
Foxey Lady
Hear My Train A-Comin’
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Fire
Purple Haze
Spanish Castle Magic
Lover Man
Message to Love
SECOND SHOW:
Dolly Dagger
Villanova Junction
Ezy Ryder
Red House
Freedom
Jam Back at the House
Straight Ahead
Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)/Midnight Lightning
Stone Free