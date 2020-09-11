Watch Jimi Hendrix play “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” on a Hawaiian volcano

On July 30, 1970, Jimi Hendrix played two sets on a makeshift stage on the lower slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii. The sets were filmed with a view to being included in manager Michael Jeffery’s ill-fated Rainbow Bridge film, though in the end only 17 minutes of Hendrix concert footage was used.

Now the Haleakala volcano concerts have been fully restored by Eddie Kramer for a live album, Live In Maui, and accompanying feature-length documentary Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui.

Watch Jimi Hendrix playing “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” from the Maui concert below:

Live In Maui will be released on November 20 on 2xCDs, followed by a 3xLP release on December 11. Both formats come with a Blu-Ray disc featuring the documentary, which is directed by John McDermott and incorporates never-before-released original footage and new interviews with first-hand participants and key players such as Billy Cox, Eddie Kramer and several Rainbow Bridge cast members, as well as its director Chuck Wein.

Pre-order Live In Maui here; watch a trailer for the documentary and check out the live album tracklisting below:

FIRST SHOW:

Chuck Wein Introduction

Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)

In From The Storm

Foxey Lady

Hear My Train A-Comin’

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Fire

Purple Haze

Spanish Castle Magic

Lover Man

Message to Love

SECOND SHOW:

Dolly Dagger

Villanova Junction

Ezy Ryder

Red House

Freedom

Jam Back at the House

Straight Ahead

Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)/Midnight Lightning

Stone Free

