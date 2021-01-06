Watch Goat Girl play a live version of new song, “The Crack”

South London’s Goat Girl are poised to release their second album On All Fours via Rough Trade on January 29.

One of its tracks is entitled “The Crack” – watch them play a live version below, recorded at The Nunhead Alhambra:

Ahead of the release of On All Fours, the band will perform live from Rough Trade East on January 27 – you can buy tickets for the livestream here.

To read a full-page review of On All Fours, along with a Q&A with singer/guitarist Lottie Pendlebury, pick up the latest issue of Uncut which is available to buy online here.