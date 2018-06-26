Watch footage of Neil Young’s Arroyo Seco show

Festival set list included "Like An Inca", "Ohio" and "I Am A Child"

This weekend (June 23) Neil Young headlined Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco festival with his regular backing band, Promise Of The Real.

Kicking off with a 20-minute version of “Like An Inca” from Trans, Young and his band appeared to be assembling their set-list on the fly.

At one point they started playing “Lotta Love” only to abandon it after a few seconds in favour of Buffalo Springfield’s “I Am A Child”, returning to “Lotta Love” afterwards.

The encore comprised CSNY’s “Ohio”, a 15-minute version of “Down By The River” and “Roll Another Number”.

“Funny how an unplanned set breathes like real rock and roll,” wrote Young later on Neil Young Archives. “We just play what we feel like playing, for as long as we feel like playing it, and it works for us.”

Watch some fan-filmed footage of the performance and peruse the full setlist below:

01. Lika An Inca

02. F*!#in’ Up

03. Cortez The Killer

04. Forget About Georgia (Lukas Nelson)

05. Everything Is Bullshit (Micah Nelson)

06. I Am A Child

07. Lotta Love

08. Rockin’ In The Free World

09. Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)

10. Angry World

11. Powderfinger

—

12. Ohio

13. Down By The River

14. Roll Another Number

