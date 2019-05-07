Watch footage of Bon Iver’s Bob Dylan covers band

The group performed at this weekend's 37d03d festival in New York

At this weekend’s 37d03d festival in New York – the new iteration of the collaborative People festival previously held in Berlin – co-organiser Justin Vernon of Bon Iver assembled a Bob Dylan covers band.

Their set included “Angelina”, “Not Dark Yet” and more. Watch them play “All Along the Watchtower” below:

