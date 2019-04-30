Watch Elvis Costello guest with Spinal Tap

They played "Gimme Some Money" together at the Tribeca Film Festival

This Is Spinal Tap is 35 years old this year, with the anniversary marked by a special screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this past weekend (April 27).

Following the screening, the three members of Spinal Tap played an acoustic set for which they were joined at the end by Elvis Costello to play “Gimme Some Money”. Watch that below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Watch the complete set – featuring Tap classics “Hell Hole”, “Big Bottom” and “Sex Farm” – below.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.