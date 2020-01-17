Subscribe
Watch Elton John play “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” live in Moscow

From his new 1979 live album with percussionist Ray Cooper

Sam Richards

On January 24, Elton John will release Live In Moscow, 1979 – the recording of a historic concert performed at Rossiya Hall, Moscow, in 1979 with percussionist Ray Cooper and originally broadcast by BBC Radio 1.

Watch a video of “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” from that very same show:

Speaking about the concert, Elton John said: “I can honestly say it has been one of the best experiences of my life. It was one of the most memorable and happy tours I have been on. The last show was probably one of the best concerts I’ve ever given in my life. Working with Ray, with just the two of us on stage, was both exhilarating and challenging.”

Live In Moscow, 1979 – which now appears on 2xLP, 2xCD and digital formats – was originally released as limited pressing for Record Store Day 2019. Check out the LP tracklisting below:

Side 1
Daniel
Skyline Pigeon
Take Me To The Pilot
Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)

Side 2
Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Candle In The Wind
I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Side 3
Funeral For A Friend
Tonight
Better Off Dead
Bennie And The Jets

Side 4
Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
Crazy Water
Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) / Pinball Wizard
Crocodile Rock / Get Back / Back In The U.S.S.R

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

