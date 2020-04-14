Watch David Gilmour play a new song with his daughter Romany

Last week, Polly Samson, David Gilmour and family hosted the second of their livestreams to launch Samson’s new novel, A Theatre For Dreamers.

It opened with Gilmour debuting a new piece of music written for and about the novel, accompanied by his daughter Romany on the harp. He also played two more Leonard Cohen covers, “Fingerprints” (at 13:57) and “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye” (30:33). Watch the whole thing below:

You can watch the first livestream and find out how to buy tickets for Samson and Gilmour’s September ‘words and music’ tour here.