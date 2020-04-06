Subscribe
Watch David Gilmour play two Leonard Cohen songs

As part of a livestream to launch Polly Samson's new Hydra-set novel

Sam Richards

Features

Lucinda Williams: “I’ve been misunderstood for so long”

The country-rocker sets the record straight in the new issue of Uncut
Features

Nick Mason on Syd Barrett: “He was pushing in a weirder direction”

Pink Floyd's early years revisited in the new issue of Uncut
Features

George Harrison: “He was on a spiritual journey”

His solo years celebrated in the new issue of Uncut
This month, David Gilmour and his wife Polly Samson were due to head out on a short ‘words and music’ tour to launch Samson’s new novel A Theatre For Dreamers, set on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960 and featuring a young Leonard Cohen.

Instead, they live-streamed a similar event from home, with Samson reading from the novel and Gilmour playing a couple of Cohen’s songs.

You can watch him play “Bird On The Wire” (7:46) and “So Long, Marianne” (30:08) on the video below:

An Evening Of Words And Music With Polly Samson And David Gilmour has now been rescheduled for September. The dates are below and you can buy tickets by following the links.

Manchester RCNM – Wednesday September 9th

Birmingham Town Hall – Thursday September 10th

London Westminster Central Hall – Friday September 11th

